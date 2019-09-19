“Led Zeppelin is not just something that falls back into place after a pub lunch”

Jimmy Page defends the band's legacy in the new issue of Uncut

Jimmy Page is the cover star of the new issue of Uncut, in UK shops now or available to order online by clicking here.

In an exclusive, wide-ranging interview with the legendary guitarist, the topic of Led Zeppelin’s brief 2007 reunion – and Robert Plant’s supposed disinclination to tour further – is broached, with Page suggesting that he personally would have liked to play more shows.

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

However, he claims not to harbour any frustration about the episode. “John Paul Jones, Robert and I learnt a harsh lesson in the ’80s,” says Page. “The band is not just something that falls back into place after a pub lunch. I think it’s fair to say that we had a couple of disasters from which we learned valuable lessons.

“One was Live Aid. We performed in front of a global audience after an hour-and-a-half rehearsal! We assumed the spirit of the event would carry us through, but it didn’t. It was chaos. The other was the Atlantic Records 40th birthday [Madison Square Garden, 1988]. We flew in and had such terrible jet lag we should’ve been tucked up in bed, not on stage.

“So when it came to the O2 reunion we took the whole thing very seriously. We didn’t do a warm-up gig but we took every other precaution. It was extraordinary. And, yes, being match fit, it would have been nice to do more. But for one reason or another, we lost the momentum. There was willingness to play from John and me. But there you are…”

You can read much more from Jimmy Page in the new issue of Uncut, in UK shops now with his face on the cover and a free 17-track Wilco Covered CD!

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The November 2019 issue of Uncut is on sale from September 19, and available to order online now – with Jimmy Page on the cover. Meanwhile, our free CD features 17 exclusive cover versions of Wilco songs recorded for us by Low, Courtney Barnett, Cate Le Bon, Kurt Vile and many more. Elsewhere in the issue, there’s Kim Gordon, The Clash live and unseen, Angel Olsen, Tinariwen, Bruce Hornsby, Super Furry Animals, Bob Nastanovich on David Berman and Roger McGuinn.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.