Killing Joke announce Lord Of Chaos EP and share fiery title track

Killing Joke have announced the release of a new EP, Lord Of Chaos – you can listen to its title track below.

The London post-punk stalwarts’ upcoming release will be their first new material in seven years, following their most recent album, 2015’s Pylon.

In addition to announcing the new LP, the band – comprising Jaz Coleman, Paul Ferguson, Geordie Walker, and Youth – shared the title track, which continues in a similar vein to their last full-length: a heavy, industrial sound, with haunting vocals and driving guitar and bass.

“Flash points everywhere/ And everybody’s scared/ Complex systems failure/ And the lord of chaos is in,” Coleman sings on the song’s fiery chorus.

You can check out the new track below:

Lord Of Chaos arrives on March 25. You can pre-order/pre-save it here – see the tracklisting below.

Lord Of Chaos tracklist:

1. “Lord Of Chaos”

2. “Total”

3. “Big Buzz” (Motorcade Mix)

4. “Delete In Dub” (Youth’s Disco 45 Dystopian Dub)

Killing Joke are also gearing up to head out on their Honour The Fire Tour this spring, marking their first UK tour in over three years.

The band will visit Nottingham, Bristol, Birmingham, Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds, London and more. You can see the full list of dates below and buy ticketshere.

MARCH 2022

27 – Cheltenham, Frog And Fiddle

28 – Cardiff, Tramshed

29 – Nottingham, Rock City

31 – Bristol, O2 Academy Bristol

APRIL 2022

1 – Liverpool, O2 Academy Liverpool

2 – Birmingham, O2 Institute

4 – Manchester, Albert Hall

5 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, Boiler Shop

6 – Glasgow, Barrowland

8 – Leeds, O2 Academy Leeds

9 – London, Eventim Apollo