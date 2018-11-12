Johnny Marr announces intimate show at London’s EartH

Buy a ticket from Rough Trade East and get a free copy of his new single, "Spiral Cities"

Johnny Marr has added an intimate London date to the end of his current European tour. He’ll play new Hackney venue EartH on December 9.

100 tickets are available now in-store at Rough Trade East, with each purchaser also receiving a 7″ vinyl copy of Marr’s new single, “Spiral Cities”.

Last night at London’s Roundhouse, Marr was joined onstage by The The’s Matt Johnson:

Check out Johnny Marr’s updated European tour itinerary below:

November

13th – Sheffield, O2 Academy

14th – Newcastle, O2 Academy

15th – Glasgow, Barrowlands (SOLD OUT)

17th – Liverpool, O2 Academy (SOLD OUT)

18th – Manchester, O2 Apollo (SOLD OUT)

21st – Spain, Madrid, Sala But

23rd – Portugal, Lisbon, Super Bock Em Stock

26th – Spain, Barcelona, Bikini

27th – France, Lyon, L’Epicerie Moderne

29th – Italy, Milan, Fabrique

December

1st – Austria, Vienna, Flex

2nd – Germany, Munich, Technikum

3rd – Germany, Cologne, Gloria Theater

5th – Germany, Hamburg, Gruenspan

6th – Netherlands, Amsterdam, Melkweg Max

7th – Belgium, Antwerp, Trix Club (SOLD OUT)

9th – London, EartH

