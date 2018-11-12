Johnny Marr announces intimate show at London’s EartH

Buy a ticket from Rough Trade East and get a free copy of his new single, "Spiral Cities"
Johnny Marr has added an intimate London date to the end of his current European tour. He’ll play new Hackney venue EartH on December 9.
100 tickets are available now in-store at Rough Trade East, with each purchaser also receiving a 7″ vinyl copy of Marr’s new single, “Spiral Cities”.
Last night at London’s Roundhouse, Marr was joined onstage by The The’s Matt Johnson:
Check out Johnny Marr’s updated European tour itinerary below:
November
13th – Sheffield, O2 Academy
14th – Newcastle, O2 Academy
15th – Glasgow, Barrowlands (SOLD OUT)
17th – Liverpool, O2 Academy (SOLD OUT)
18th – Manchester, O2 Apollo (SOLD OUT)
21st – Spain, Madrid, Sala But
23rd – Portugal, Lisbon, Super Bock Em Stock
26th – Spain, Barcelona, Bikini
27th – France, Lyon, L’Epicerie Moderne
29th – Italy, Milan, Fabrique
December
1st – Austria, Vienna, Flex
2nd – Germany, Munich, Technikum
3rd – Germany, Cologne, Gloria Theater
5th – Germany, Hamburg, Gruenspan
6th – Netherlands, Amsterdam, Melkweg Max
7th – Belgium, Antwerp, Trix Club (SOLD OUT)
9th – London, EartH
