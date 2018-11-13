John Mayall announces new album, featuring Todd Rundgren and Steven Van Zandt

Nobody Told Me is out on February 22

84-year-old blues guitar legend John Mayall has announced that his new album, Nobody Told Me, will be released by Forty Below Records on February 22.

Special guests in the album include Todd Rundgren, Little Steven Van Zandt of The E Street Band, Alex Lifeson from Rush, Joe Bonamassa, Larry McCray and Carolyn Wonderland.

Nobody Told Me was recorded at Foo Fighters’ Studio 606 on the same Sound City Neve console Fleetwood Mac used to record Rumours. It was co-produced by Mayall and Forty Below founder Eric Corne.

You can peruse all of Mayall’s 2019 European dates at his official site. UK dates will be added soon.

