John Lydon announces new book and spoken word tour

I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right is due in Autumn 2020

John Lydon has announced the publication of a new book called I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right in Autumn 2020, coinciding with a 54-date UK spoken word tour of the same name.

According to a press release, “Lydon will reflect on the Sex Pistols, Public Image Limited (PiL), his art and his life’s story during informal evenings of conversation and audience questions.”

Lydon himself adds: “I could be sh*t. I could be sh*te. I’m left-handed.”

Signed limited edition copies of I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right will be available at venues – only 5,000 numbered copies will be printed.

Check out the full list of tourdates below. Tickets go on sale on Friday November 1, with a limited number of pre-release tickets for fans available from Monday October 28. VIP meet & greet packages will also be available.

22 September Camberley Theatre

23 September Hertford Theatre

24 September Hastings White Rock Theatre

25 September Clacton-On-Sea West Cliff Theatre

26 September Watford Colosseum

27 September Basingstoke Anvil

29 September Bristol St. George’s

30 September Bournemouth International Centre

1 October Carmarthen – The Lyric

2 October Porthcawl Grand Pavilion

3 October Yeovil Westlands

4 October Exeter Corn Exchange

6 October Lincoln New Theatre Royal

7 October Hull City Hall

8 October Stafford Gatehouse

9 October Leeds City Varieties

10 October Chesterfield Winding Wheel

11 October Loughborough Town Hall

13 October Wrexham William Aston Hall

14 October Shrewsbury Theatre Severn

15 October Birmingham Town Hall

16 October Leicester De Montfort Hall

17 October Cheltenham Pump Room

18 October Crewe Lyceum

20 October Newport Riverfront

21 October Dudley Town Hall

22 October Worthing Pavilion

23 October Dorking Halls

24 October Coventry Warwick Arts Centre

25 October Kingston Rose Theatre

27 October Port Sunlight Gladstone Theatre

28 October Durham Gala Theatre

29 October Yarm Princess Alexandra Auditorium

30 October Lytham St. Annes Lowther Pavilion

31 October Lancaster Grand

1 November Burnley Mechanics

3 November Dundee Rep

4 November Greenock Beacon Arts Centre

5 November Glasgow Pavilion Theatre

6 November Falkirk FTH Theatre

7 November Glenrothes Rothes Hall

8 November Kilmarnock Grand Hall

10 November Bury St. Edmunds – The Apex

11 November Bedford Corn Exchange

12 November Wimborne Tivoli

13 November London Union Chapel

14 November Ipswich Corn Exchange

15 November Crawley – The Hawth

17 November Whitley Bay Playhouse

18 November Bradford St. Georges Hall

19 November Warrington Parr Hall

20 November Northallerton Forum

21 November Scarborough Spa

22 November St. Albans – The Alban Arena

