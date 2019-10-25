John Lydon announces new book and spoken word tour

I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right is due in Autumn 2020
John Lydon has announced the publication of a new book called I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right in Autumn 2020, coinciding with a 54-date UK spoken word tour of the same name.
According to a press release, “Lydon will reflect on the Sex Pistols, Public Image Limited (PiL), his art and his life’s story during informal evenings of conversation and audience questions.”
Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!
Lydon himself adds: “I could be sh*t. I could be sh*te. I’m left-handed.”
Signed limited edition copies of I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right will be available at venues – only 5,000 numbered copies will be printed.
Check out the full list of tourdates below. Tickets go on sale on Friday November 1, with a limited number of pre-release tickets for fans available from Monday October 28. VIP meet & greet packages will also be available.
22 September Camberley Theatre
23 September Hertford Theatre
24 September Hastings White Rock Theatre
25 September Clacton-On-Sea West Cliff Theatre
26 September Watford Colosseum
27 September Basingstoke Anvil
29 September Bristol St. George’s
30 September Bournemouth International Centre
1 October Carmarthen – The Lyric
2 October Porthcawl Grand Pavilion
3 October Yeovil Westlands
4 October Exeter Corn Exchange
6 October Lincoln New Theatre Royal
7 October Hull City Hall
8 October Stafford Gatehouse
9 October Leeds City Varieties
10 October Chesterfield Winding Wheel
11 October Loughborough Town Hall
13 October Wrexham William Aston Hall
14 October Shrewsbury Theatre Severn
15 October Birmingham Town Hall
16 October Leicester De Montfort Hall
17 October Cheltenham Pump Room
18 October Crewe Lyceum
20 October Newport Riverfront
21 October Dudley Town Hall
22 October Worthing Pavilion
23 October Dorking Halls
24 October Coventry Warwick Arts Centre
25 October Kingston Rose Theatre
27 October Port Sunlight Gladstone Theatre
28 October Durham Gala Theatre
29 October Yarm Princess Alexandra Auditorium
30 October Lytham St. Annes Lowther Pavilion
31 October Lancaster Grand
1 November Burnley Mechanics
3 November Dundee Rep
4 November Greenock Beacon Arts Centre
5 November Glasgow Pavilion Theatre
6 November Falkirk FTH Theatre
7 November Glenrothes Rothes Hall
8 November Kilmarnock Grand Hall
10 November Bury St. Edmunds – The Apex
11 November Bedford Corn Exchange
12 November Wimborne Tivoli
13 November London Union Chapel
14 November Ipswich Corn Exchange
15 November Crawley – The Hawth
17 November Whitley Bay Playhouse
18 November Bradford St. Georges Hall
19 November Warrington Parr Hall
20 November Northallerton Forum
21 November Scarborough Spa
22 November St. Albans – The Alban Arena
Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!
Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.
The December 2019 issue of Uncut is on sale from October 17, and available to order online now – with Bob Dylan on the cover and an exclusive unreleased Dylan track on our free CD. Elsewhere in the issue, there’s Robert Smith, Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy, Pink Floyd, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Prince, Joni Mitchell, Bruce Springsteen, Jeff Lynne, Booker T, Tindersticks and much more.
Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.