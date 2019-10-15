Uncut – December 2019

Bob Dylan, Robert Smith, Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds, Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy and Pink Floyd all feature in the new Uncut, dated December 2019 and available to buy from October 17. International readers, scroll below to find out where you can pick up a copy.
BOB DYLAN: As pivotal sessions are released on the new Bootleg Sessions album, we tell the full story of the legendary Nashville summit between Dylan and Johnny Cash. Along the way, there are tales of velvet suits, trips to the circus and nocturnal shenanigans at the Black Poodle in Printer’s Alley. “There was an incredible electricity!”
NEW MUSIC CD: Featuring an unreleased Bob Dylan track, and great new songs from Warmduscher, Itasca, Tindersticks, Jim Sullivan, Girl Ray, JR Bohannon, Sudan Archives and more.
Plus! Inside the issue, you’ll find…
ROBERT SMITH: Having brought The Cure’s 40th anniversary celebrations to a close, Smith is finally ready to unleash the band’s first new album since 2008. He explains all: “I think it’s going to alienate any kind of pop audience we still have…”
BONNIE ‘PRINCE’ BILLY: As Will Oldham returns with his first album of original songs in eight years, we catch up with him in the recesses of a Kentucky bookshop to discuss octopus hunting in Hawaii, the joy of pseudonyms and songwriting.
PINK FLOYD: How does a 1970s giant embrace a new decade? We hear all about the Floyd’s ’80s creative rebirth, from band members, old friends and collaborators. “They were in it, heart and soul. It wasn’t just some money-making thing.”
JONI MITCHELL: We take a look inside Morning Glory On The Vine, Joni’s 1971 scrapbook of drawings and lyrics that’s being published for the first time.
JEFF LYNNE: The ELO conductor and chicken pie connoisseur tells Uncut about his lifelong search for sonic perfection.
TINDERSTICKS: Stuart A Staples takes us through his band’s work to date – “I’m used to sitting in my studio considering everything for quite a long time!”
PRINCE: The making of his breakthrough hit “1999” – “It was an epiphany!”
In our expansive reviews section, we take a look at new records from The Who, Itasca, Desert Sessions, Sudan Archives, Miranda Lambert and more, and archival releases from REM, Gene Clark, The Dukes Of Stratosphear, Jim Sullivan and Peter Green’s Fleetwood Mac. We catch Richard Thompson’s 70th birthday celebrations live, and also review The Beach Bum, That’ll Be The Day, Stardust and more.Plus, Jane Weaver takes us through her favourite records, Booker T answers your questions, Martha High discusses James Brown and her new album, and we meet Warmduscher.
