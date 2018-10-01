Jefferson Airplane bandmates pay tribute to Marty Balin

The group's co-founder has died, aged 76

Jefferson Airplane singer and songwriter Marty Balin has died, aged 76. Over the weekend, former bandmates and fellow musicians lined up to pay tribute to one of the key voices of the psychedelic rock revolution.

“RIP Marty Balin, fellow bandmate and music traveler passed last night,” said Jefferson Airplane bassist Jack Casady in a statement. “A great songwriter and singer who loved life and music. We shared some wonderful times together. We will all miss you!!!!”

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

Writing on his blog, the band’s guitarist Jorma Kaukonen said he was “struck dumb” by the news of Balin’s death. “Marty and I were young together in a time that defined our lives. Had it not been for him, my life would have taken an alternate path I cannot imagine… Marty always reached for the stars and he took us along with him.

“His commitment to his visions never flagged. He was always relentless in the pursuit of his goals. He wrapped those he loved in sheltering arms. He loved his family. Times come and go but his passion for his music and his art was never diminished. He was the most consummate of artists in a most renaissance way. I always felt that he perceived that each day was a blank canvas waiting to be filled.”

There will be a full obituary for Marty Balin in the next issue of Uncut.

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The November 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with David Bowie on the cover. The issue also comes with two exclusive Bowie art prints, including one previously unseen image. We pay tribute to Aretha Franklin, while elsewhere in the issue you’ll find exclusive features on John Lennon, Tom Petty, Led Zeppelin, Cat Power, John Grant, Blondie, Connan Mockasin, Billy Gibbons, Family, Stereolab and many more. Our free 15-track CD has been exclusively curated by Sub Pop and includes tracks by J Mascis, The Afghan Whigs, Mudhoney, Luluc, Low and Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.