Jeff Lynne’s ELO unveil new album, From Out Of Nowhere

Jeff Lynne’s ELO have announced that their new album From Out Of Nowhere – their second since reactivating the group in 2014 – will be released on November 1.

Once again, Lynne plays nearly every note of the music on guitars, bass, piano, drums, keyboards and vibes, as well as singing all of the lead and layered harmony vocals. Steve Jay, who also engineered the album, adds some percussion and there is a piano solo by Richard Tandy on “One More Time”.

