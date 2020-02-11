Jeff Beck announces 2020 UK tour

Guitar maestro Jeff Beck has announced a 2020 UK tour, including two dates at London’s Royal Albert Hall in May.
Joining Beck on the tour will be Vinnie Colaiuta on drums, Rhonda Smith on bass, and cellist Vanessa Freebairn-Smith.
See the full list of tourdates below:
Sunday 17th May Glasgow SEC Armadillo
Monday 18th May Birmingham Symphony Hall
Tuesday 19th May York Barbican
Thursday 21st May Gateshead Sage
Friday 22nd May Manchester O2 Apollo
Saturday 23rd May Sheffield City Hall
Monday 25th May Cardiff St David’s Hall
Tuesday 26th May London Royal Albert Hall
Wednesday 27th May London Royal Albert Hall
Tickets go on sale on Friday (February 14) at 10am from here.
A press release adds that “Jeff is working on new music due in 2020 to be released worldwide by Rhino / Warner Records”.