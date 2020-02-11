Subscribe
Jeff Beck announces 2020 UK tour

With "new material" to follow later in the year

Sam Richards
Credit: Gene Kirkland

Guitar maestro Jeff Beck has announced a 2020 UK tour, including two dates at London’s Royal Albert Hall in May.

Joining Beck on the tour will be Vinnie Colaiuta on drums, Rhonda Smith on bass, and cellist Vanessa Freebairn-Smith.

See the full list of tourdates below:

Sunday 17th May Glasgow SEC Armadillo
Monday 18th May Birmingham Symphony Hall
Tuesday 19th May York Barbican
Thursday 21st May Gateshead Sage
Friday 22nd May Manchester O2 Apollo
Saturday 23rd May Sheffield City Hall
Monday 25th May Cardiff St David’s Hall
Tuesday 26th May London Royal Albert Hall
Wednesday 27th May London Royal Albert Hall

Tickets go on sale on Friday (February 14) at 10am from here.

A press release adds that “Jeff is working on new music due in 2020 to be released worldwide by Rhino / Warner Records”.

Sam Richards - 0
Who’s next? Well, yes they are. Ahead of their UK arena tour, our latest deluxe edition Ultimate Music Guide focuses on the music of...
Publications

The Who – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Kate Bush, Robert Wyatt, Peter Green and Tame Impala – plus our Sounds Of The New West Volume 5 CD – all feature in...
Magazines

Uncut – March 2020

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
Bridge Over Troubled Water is 50! To celebrate this, and to commemorate over 60 years of their music-making – both separately, and as a...
Publications

Simon & Garfunkel – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
I want you so bad it’s driving me mad! Presenting the deluxe 148-page edition of our Ultimate Music Guide to The Beatles. Featuring a...
Publications

The Beatles – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds, our 2020 Preview, Drive-By Truckers, Fontaines DC and Grace Slick all feature in the new Uncut, dated February...
Magazines

Uncut – February 2020

Buy Now

