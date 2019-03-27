Jane Weaver announces new album, Loops In The Secret Society

Comprising remixes and new ambient tracks

Jane Weaver’s new album Loops In The Secret Society will be released by Fire on June 21.

It comprises remixes of tracks from her last two albums, The Silver Globe and Modern Kosmology, along with new ambient pieces.

Hear a new version of “Slow Motion” below:

Weaver has also announced two new live dates for the summer:

Fri 12th July: Manchester, Yes (The Pink Room)

Sat 13th July: London, Southbank Centre (Purcell Rooms)

