Hear two new Sufjan Stevens songs

Released in celebration of Pride Month

Sufjan Stevens has today released two new songs in celebration of Pride Month.

Hear “Love Yourself” and “With My Whole Heart” below:

“Love Yourself” is based on a sketch Stevens wrote 20 years ago – the original 4-track demo he recorded in 1996 has also been made available, as well as a short instrumental reprise. “With My Whole Heart” is a completely new song that Stevens wrote as a personal challenge to “write an upbeat and sincere love song without conflict, anxiety or self-deprecation.”

Both tracks are available on all digital platforms now, and will also be released on limited-edition 7” vinyl on June 28 via Asthmatic Kitty. A portion of the proceeds from this project will go to two organisations that provide support for LGBTQ and homeless kids in America: the Ali Forney Center in Harlem, NY, and the Ruth Ellis Center in Detroit, MI.

