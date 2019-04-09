Hear two new PJ Harvey tracks

From the soundtrack to stage production All About Eve

PJ Harvey has composed the music for Ivo Van Hove’s new stage adaptation of All About Eve, currently showing at London’s Noël Coward Theatre.

A soundtrack album will be released by Lakeshore/Invada on April 12 and you can hear two tracks from it below. “The Moth” features vocals from one of All About Eve’s stars, Lily James, while “Descending” is an instrumental.

The music was created with longtime PJ Harvey collaborator James Johnston and drummer Kenrick Rowe.

