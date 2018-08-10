Hear two new Big Red Machine songs

Plus more new material from Justin Vernon, Aaron Dessner and friends

Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon and The National’s Aaron Dessner have released two more Big Red Machine songs as part of a mixtape showcasing their new collaborative music platform, People.

People Mixtape 1 features Vernon and Dessner in several other permutations, collaborating with the likes of Kristin Anna Valtysdottir (Múm), Ryan Olson (Gayngs) and Mouse On Mars, as well as new music from Mina Tindle and Beat Detectives.

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home – with no delivery charge!

There is also an intriguing team-up between Dessner, Lisa Hannigan and playwright Enda Walsh, plus a track from Aaron and Bryce Dessner’s acoustic folk project Red Bird Hollow.

Listen to People Mixtape 1 below:

The People festival takes place on August 18-19 in Berlin, while Big Red Machine’s debut album is released on August 31. You can read much more about both endeavours in the new issue of Uncut, out next week (August 16).

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The September 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Rod Stewart on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, you’ll find exclusive features on Pixies, The Byrds, Jess Williamson, Liverpool’s post-punk scene, Sly Stone, Gruff Rhys, White Denim, Beth Orton, Mary Lattimore and many more. Our free CD showcases 15 tracks of this month’s best new music, including Oh Sees, Cowboy Junkies, Elephant Micah, Papa M and Odetta Hartman.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.