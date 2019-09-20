Hear a track from posthumous Leonard Cohen album, Thanks For The Dance

Featuring Beck, Feist, Jennifer Warnes and more

A posthumous Leonard Cohen album, Thanks For The Dance, will be released by Columbia/Legacy on November 22.

As first reported in Uncut earlier this year, the album is a continuation of the music that Cohen was working on with his son Adam during the recording of his final album You Want It Darker. Cohen’s vocal sketches have been fleshed out with contributions from Beck, Feist, Jennifer Warnes and more.

Adam Cohen took the tapes to Berlin’s People festival, where he solicited contributions from Damien Rice and Leslie Feist (vocals), Richard Reed Parry of Arcade Fire (bass), Bryce Dessner of The National (guitar), Dustin O’Halloran (piano), Berlin-based choir Cantus Domus and the Stargaze orchestra.

The album also features Javier Mas (playing Cohen’s own guitar), Beck (guitar and Jew’s harp), Jennifer Warnes (vocals), Daniel Lanois (arrangements) and the Shaar Hashomayim choir.

Watch a video for “The Goal” below:

check out the tracklisting below:

1. Happens to the Heart

2. Moving On

3. The Night of Santiago

4. Thanks for the Dance

5. It’s Torn

6. The Goal

7. Puppets

8. The Hills

9. Listen to the Hummingbird

