Hear the title track from Royal Trux’s new album, White Stuff

After reforming in 2015, Royal Trux have announced their first album of new material since 2000.

White Stuff will be released by Fat Possum on March 1, and you can hear the title track below:

“Nothing has changed within the Truxian universe we created for ourselves as teenagers because Trux is and will always be our way of life whether living it together or separate,” says the band’s Jennifer Herrema. “This is no hobby rock kick. We are long game lifers with no fear, no regrets and plenty of gratitude for the way the universe has rewarded our singular dynamic.”

Check out the White Stuff tracklisting below – and look out for a review in the next issue of Uncut, in shops on January 17.

1. White Stuff

2. Year Of The Dog

3. Purple Audacity #2

4. Suburban Junky Lady

5. Shows And Tags

6. Get Used To This

7. Sic Em Slow

8. Every Day Swan

9. Whopper Dave

10. Purple Audacity #1

11. Under Ice

