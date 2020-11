Last month we brought you the first taste of The War On Drugs’ new tour document, Live Drugs.

Now they’ve released their cover of Warren Zevon’s “Accidentally Like A Martyr” from the same album. Listen below:

Live Drugs is out on November 20th via Adam Granduciel’s own Super High Quality Records. Pre-order the album here and read Uncut’s verdict in the new issue which we unveiled earlier today – buy your copy here.