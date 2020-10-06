The War On Drugs announce live album, Live Drugs

The War On Drugs will release the album Live Drugs via bandleader Adam Granduciel’s own Super High Quality Records on November 20.

Rather than a document of a single concert or tour, the album features a selection of key tracks culled from years of live recordings, “sequenced to reflect how a typical 70-minute show would flow”.

Listen to “Pain (Live)” below:

Check out the full tracklisting for Live Drugs below:

1. An Ocean Between The Waves (Live)

2. Pain (Live)

3. Strangest Thing (Live)

4. Red Eyes (Live)

5. Thinking Of A Place (Live)

6. Buenos Aires Beach (Live)

7. Accidentally Like A Martyr (Live)

8. Eyes To The Wind (Live)

9. Under The Pressure (Live)

10. In Reverse (Live)