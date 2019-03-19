Hear Santana’s new single, “Los Invisibles”

From the album Africa Speaks, produced by Rick Rubin

Later this year, Santana will release a new album called Africa Speaks. It was recorded with Rick Rubin at the producer’s Shangri La Studios in Malibu.

Hear the first single from it, “Los Invisibles”, below:

The song features vocals from Buika, a Spanish singer of Equatoguinean heritage. Carlos Santana revealed that the other guest vocalist on the upcoming album is Laura Mvula.

