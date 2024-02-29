Hear Richard Thompson’s new track, “Singapore Sadie”

Richard Thompson has announced details of his new album, Ship To Shore. You can hear a taster for the album, “Singapore Sadie“, below.

PINK FLOYD ARE ON THE COVER OF THE NEW UNCUT – ORDER YOUR COPY HERE

Released on May 31 via New West Records, Ship To Shore is Thompson’s follow-up to his 2018 studio album 13 Rivers and his 2021 memoir Beeswing.

Advertisement

Produced by Thompson and recorded in Woodstock, NY, the album will be available on standard black vinyl, CD and on digital platforms. A limited “Deep Blue” colour vinyl edition of 500 with a bonus orange flexi disc featuring a demo of the song “Trust” will be available via Rough Trade. An autographed compact disc edition and a limited orange and yellow marble coluor vinyl edition featuring a 5×7 archival print autographed by Richard Thompson will be available via independent retailers and is available for pre-order now via NEW WEST RECORDS.

The tracklisting for Ship To Shore is:

Freeze

Advertisement

The Fear Never Leaves You

Singapore Sadie

Trust

The Day That I Give In

The Old Pack Mule

Turnstile Casanova

Lost In The Crowd

Maybe

Life’s A Bloody Show

What’s Left To Lose

We Roll

Thompson is also heading out on tour:

March 1 – Mamaroneck, NY – The Emelin Theatre *

March 2 – Beacon, NY – The Towne Crier Cafe *

March 15 – Old Saybrook, CT – The Kate *

March 16 – Fall River, MA – Narrows Center for the Arts *

March 17 – Northampton, MA – Back Porch Festival *

March 21 – Fairfield,CT – Sacred Heart University Community Theater *

March 22 – Derry, NH – Tupelo Music Hall *

March 23 – Burlington, VT – First Unitarian Church *

March 24 – Shirley, MA – The Bull Run *

April 4 – Hartford, CT – Infinity Music Hall *

April 5 – Gloucester, MA – The Cut *

April 6 – Roslyn, NY – My Father’s Place *

April 7 – Roslyn, NY – My Father’s Place *

April 9 – Annapolis, MD – Rams Head Tavern *

April 10 – Richmond, VA – Tin Pan *

April 11 – Vienna, VA – The Barns at Wolf Trap *

April 12 – Collingswood, NJ – The Scottish Rite *

May 25 – Cambridge, England, UK – Corn Exchange #

May 26 – Bristol, UK – Beacon #

May 27 – York, UK – Barbican #

May 29 – Glasgow, UK – Royal Concert Hall #

May 30 – Gateshead, UK – Glasshouse #

May 31 – Manchester, UK – Aviva Studios at Manchester Factory International #

June 1 – Stoke-on-Trent, UK – Victoria Hall #

June 3 – Birmingham, UK – Symphony Hall #

June 4 – Cardiff, UK – New Theatre #

June 5 – Portsmouth, UK – Guildhall #

June 6 – Brighton and Hove, UK – Dome Concert Hall #

June 8 – London,UK – Royal Albert Hall #

July 28 – Cape May, NJ – Cape May Convention Hall #

October 18 – New York, NY – The Town Hall #

August 23 – August 30, 2025 – Venice, Italy – Harmony Voyages – Gems of the Adriatic Cruise



* Solo Show

# Full Band