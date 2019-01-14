Hear a previously unreleased Townes Van Zandt song, “All I Need”

From a new album of lost 1973 recordings called Sky Blue

TVZ Records and Fat Possum have announced an album of unreleased Townes Van Zandt recordings.

Sky Blue will be released on March 17, on what would have been Van Zandt’s 75th birthday.

Recorded in early 1973 at Bill Hedgepeth’s home studio in Atlanta, Sky Blue includes raw versions of well-known songs “Pancho & Lefty” and “Rex’s Blues” as well as two that have never been heard before. Hear one of those, “All I Need”, below:

Check out the full tracklisting for Sky Blue below and pre-order the album here.

1. All I Need

2. Rex’s Blues

3. Hills of Roane County

4. Sky Blue

5. Forever For Always For Certain

6. Blue Ridge Mountain Blues (Smoky Version)

7. Pancho and Lefty

8. Snake Song

9. Silver Ships of Andilar

10. Dream Spider

11. The Last Thing On My Mind

