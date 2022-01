Modern Studies have released “Light A Fire” – ahead of their new album, We Are There.

ORDER NOW: Paul Weller is on the cover in the latest issue of Uncut

The album – their fifth – is set for release on February 18 via Fire Records. You can pre-order a copy by clicking here.

Advertisement

The tracklisting for We Are There is:

Sink Into

Light a Fire

Comfort Me

Two Swimmers

Wild Ocean

Open Face

Won’t Be Long

Mothlight

Do You Wanna

Winter Springs

The band released a first taster for the album, “Wild Ocean”, in November last year.