Hear Mark Knopfler’s new version of “Going Home (Theme From Local Hero)”

Mark Knopfler has released an all-star version of “Going Home (Theme From Local Hero” under the name Mark Knopfler’s Guitar Heroes, in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust and Teen Cancer America.

It features over 60 big-name musicians, including Jeff Beck (in the final recording he made before he died last year), David Gilmour, Roger Daltrey, Pete Townshend, Ringo Starr, Joan Armatrading, Eric Clapton, Ron Wood, Joan Jett, Duane Eddy, Hank Marvin, Nile Rodgers, Brian May, Sting, Tony Iommi, Joe Walsh and many more.

“I really had no idea that it was going to be like this,” says Knopfler. “Before I knew where I was, Pete Townshend had come into my studio armed with a guitar and an amp. And that first Pete power chord… man, I tell you. We were in that territory, and it was just fantastic. And it went on from there. Eric [Clapton] came in, played great, just one tasty lick after another. Then Jeff Beck’s contribution arrived and that was spellbinding. I think what we’ve had is an embarrassment of riches, really.”

You can download the single here. It is also available on CD, 12″ vinyl with etched B-side, and deluxe CD+Blu-Ray, all with artwork by Peter Blake.