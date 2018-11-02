Hear LCD Soundsystem’s version of “(We Don’t Need This) Fascist Groove Thang”

The Heaven 17 cover was recorded at Electric Lady Studios in New York

LCD Soundsystem have released a cover version of Heaven 17’s “(We Don’t Need This) Fascist Groove Thang”.

Hear the timely interpretation below:

Billed as an ‘Electric Lady’ session, it’s believed that the track was recorded at the same time as the mash-up of Chic’s “I Want Your Love” with LCD Soundsystem’s own song “Home”, released on Spotify in September.

