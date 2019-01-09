Hear Lana Del Rey’s new single

It's called "Hope Is A Dangerous Thing For A Woman Like Me To Have – But I Have It"

Lana Del Rey has today released a new single called “Hope Is A Dangerous Thing For A Woman Like Me To Have – But I Have It”.

Hear it below:

“Hope Is A Dangerous Thing For A Woman Like Me To Have – But I Have It” may or may not feature on Lana Del Rey‘s forthcoming album, currently titled Norman Fucking Rockwell, which is due in mid-2019.

Del Rey is also planning to publish a book of poetry and short stories called Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass.

