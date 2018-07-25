Hear Jon Spencer’s new track, “I Got The Hits”

Album and UK tour to follow in the autumn

Blues Explosion and Pussy Galore frontman Jon Spencer has announced a new solo album, Spencer Sings The Hits!, for November 2.

Hear the first track from it, “I Got The Hits”, below:

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home – with no delivery charge!

As with the 2012 Blues Explosion album Meat And Bone, Spencer Sings The Hits! was recorded with Bill Skibbe at the Key Club Recording Company in Benton Harbor, Michigan. It features Sam Coomes of Quasi and Heatmiser on keyboards and M. Sord on drums.

“Sam is someone with whom I have crossed paths many times over the years,” explains Spencer. “I have always been a fan of his wild keyboard style and twisted tunesmith-ery. In fact we kicked around the idea of a collaboration way back in the early aughts. I got to know Sord from previous visits to and projects done at the Key Club – he was the handyman and assistant engineer that turned out to be a great drummer.”

Peruse the artwork and tracklisting for Spencer Sings The Hits! below and pre-order the album here:

01 “Do The Trash Can”

02 “Fake”

03 “Overload”

04 “Time 2 Be Bad”

05 “Ghost”

06 “Beetle Boots”

07 “Hornet

08 “Wilderness”

09 “Love Handle”

10 “I Got the Hits”

11 “Alien Humidity”

12 “Cape”

Jon Spencer tours the UK in October, supporting the Melvins. Tickets for all dates are available here from 10am on Friday (July 27):

October

23 Birmingham 02 Academy 2

24 Norwich Waterfront

25 Cardiff Y Plas

26 Leeds Stylus

28 Manchester Academy 2

29 Brighton Concorde 2

30 London Koko

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The September 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Rod Stewart on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, you’ll find exclusive features on Pixies, The Byrds, Jess Williamson, Liverpool’s post-punk scene, Sly Stone, Gruff Rhys, White Denim, Beth Orton, Mary Lattimore and many more. Our free CD showcases 15 tracks of this month’s best new music, including Oh Sees, Cowboy Junkies, Elephant Micah, Papa M and Odetta Hartman.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.