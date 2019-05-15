Hear Jarvis Cocker’s new single, “Must I Evolve?”

It's the first recording by his new, "primarily live" outfit Jarv Is…

Jarvis Cocker has unveiled the debut single by his new band Jarv Is…, comprising himself along with Serafina Steer, Emma Smith, Andrew McKinney, Jason Buckle and Adam Betts.

Hear the epic “”Must I Evolve?” below:

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

A jaunty press release states that the single “will only be available to buy at live shows. Jarv Is… primarily a live experience.”

You can catch Cocker and co at All Points East on May 25. They also play Spain’s Primavera festival, followed by “a cave in Ibiza” on June 4.

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The July 2019 issue of Uncut is on sale from May 16, and available to order online now – with The Black Keys on the cover. Inside, you’ll find David Bowie, The Cure, Bruce Springsteen, Rory Gallagher, The Fall, Jake Xerxes Fussell, PP Arnold, Screaming Trees, George Harrison and more. Our 15-track CD also showcases the best of the month’s new music, including PJ Harvey, Peter Perrett, Black Peaches, Calexico And Iron & Wine and Mark Mulcahy.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.