Hear Hurray For The Riff Raff’s new track, “PIERCED ARROWS”

Hurray For The Riff Raff (aka Alynda Segarra) have released a new track, “PIERCED ARROWS”.

The track is taken from Segarra’s forthcoming album, LIFE ON EARTH, which is released by Nonesuch on February 18.

Segarra calls it “a heartbreak song, lost in the realm of memory. Being stuck in the past, and finding the rapidly changing world uncanny and bizarre. Trying to outrun trauma. Finding a meeting place between tough and tender. Memory replaying inside/beside you, triggering fight or flight responses.”

Director Lucia Honey says of the video, “We took inspiration from arthouse cinema from the turn of the millennium. Run Lola Run, Requiem for a Dream, My Own Private Idaho. We wanted ‘Pierced Arrows’ to have a gritty narrative feel but that still indulged in a surrealist aesthetic. The song lends itself to a narrative climax. The first time I heard it, I felt like I was in the middle of a brewing storm. I couldn’t escape the reference to Hurricane Ida, which hit Southern Louisiana hard in late August. This blended well with themes from Alynda’s song which is largely about running from a past that always catches up to you. Hence physical running in industrial landscapes. Metal. Trainyards. Escapism. Cold anxiety. Being stuck in a trauma loop.”