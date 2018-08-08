Hear A Certain Ratio’s new track, featuring Barry Adamson and Tony Wilson

"Dirty Boy" appears on their new 'best of' compilation, out October 12

A Certain Ratio have announced the release of a new ‘best of’ compilation called acr:set on October 12.

It includes two brand new tracks, their first new music for a decade. Hear one of them, “Dirty Boy”, below. It features vocals by Barry Adamson as well as a recording of Tony Wilson preparing the band for “The Fox” recording session.

Check out the tracklisting for acr:set below and pre-order the album here:

Do The Du (Casse) (1979)

Wild Party – 12” version (1985)

Flight – 12” version (1980)

And Then Again – 12” version (1980)

Forced Laugh (1981)

Wonder Y (1992)

Mickey Way (12” version, 1986)

27 Forever – 7” version (1991)

Won’t Stop Loving You – Bernard Sumner mix (1990)

Good Together – 12” version (1990)

Be What You Wanna Be – 12” version (1990)

Shack Up – 7” version (1980)

The Fox – US 12” version (1980)

Knife Slits Water – 7” version (1982)

Si Firmir O Grido (1986)

Dirty Boy Extended – featuring Barry Adamson (2018)

Make It Happen (2018)

