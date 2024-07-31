Hear Bryan Ferry’s cover of Bob Dylan’s “She Belongs To Me”

Bryan Ferry has announced details of his first, career-spanning solo compilation – Retrospective: Selected Recordings 1973-2023.
BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN IS ON THE COVER OF THE NEW UNCUT – ORDER YOUR COPY HERE
Totalling 81 tracks, the collection is due for release on October 25 via BMG.
The set includes “Star“, Ferry’s first original song to be released in over a decade, and a cover of Dylan’s “She Belongs To Me” which you can hear below.
Retrospective: Selected Recordings 1973-2023 will be released in multiple formats, including a 5CD deluxe box set featuring 81 songs, accompanied by a 100-page hardback book containing extensive new liner notes, rare and unseen photographs and imagery. A 2LP gatefold edition presents The Best Of Bryan Ferry, containing 20 songs pressed to black vinyl with variants including a green/blue vinyl pressing and a clear vinyl pressing. A 1CD version will also feature the same 20 songs and a booklet containing liner notes and photographs. An 81-track edition of the album will be released digitally.
Retrospective: Selected Recordings 1973-2023 5 CD Track Listing:
Disc One: The Best Of Bryan Ferry
1. A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall
2. These Foolish Things
3. The ‘In’ Crowd
4. Smoke Gets In Your Eyes
5. Casanova
6. Let’s Stick Together
7. Sign of the Times
8. Slave To Love
9. Don’t Stop The Dance
10. Windswept
11. Kiss and Tell
12. As Time Goes By
13. Your Painted Smile
14. I Put A Spell On You
15. Which Way To Turn
16. Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door
17. Make You Feel My Love
18. You Can Dance
19. Love Letters
20. Johnny and Mary
Disc Two: Compositions
1. Can’t Let Go
2. Tokyo Joe
3. This Island Earth
4. Love Me Madly Again
5. Limbo
6. When She Walks In The Room
7. Boys and Girls
8. Zamba
9. Chain Reaction
10. Bête Noire
11. I Thought
12. The Only Face
13. Valentine
14. Loop De Li
15. Reason or Rhyme
Disc Three: Interpretations
1. The Price of Love
2. Shame Shame Shame
3. Hold On (I’m Coming)
4. Just One Look
5. Girl of My Best Friend
6. What Goes On
7. That’s How Strong My Love Is
8. You Go To My Head
9. Where or When
10. The Way You Look Tonight
11. One Night
12. Simple Twist of Fate
13. Positively 4th Street
14. Song to the Siren
15. Fooled Around and Fell In Love
Disc Four: The Bryan Ferry Orchestra
1. Virginia Plain
2. Do The Strand
3. While My Heart Is Still Beating
4. This Island Earth
5. Bitter-Sweet
6. Dance Away
7. Zamba
8. Reason or Rhyme
9. Avalon
10. Back To Black
11. Limbo
12. Young and Beautiful
13. Love Is The Drug
14. Sign of the Times
15. Chance Meeting
Disc Five: Rare and Unreleased
1. Feel The Need
2. Mother of Pearl (Horoscope Version)
3. Don’t Be Cruel
4. I Don’t Want To Go On Without You
5. I Forgot More Than You’ll Ever Know
6. Crazy Love
7. Whatever Gets You Through The Night
8. Bob Dylan’s Dream
9. He’ll Have To Go
10. A Fool For Love
11. Lowlands Low
12. Is Your Love Strong Enough
13. Sonnet 18
14. She Belongs To Me
15. Oh Lonesome Me
16. Star (with Amelia Barratt)
Retrospective: Selected Recordings 1973-2023 Digital Track Listing:
1. A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall
2. These Foolish Things
3. The ‘In’ Crowd
4. Smoke Gets In Your Eyes
5. Casanova
6. Let’s Stick Together
7. Sign of the Times
8. Slave To Love
9. Don’t Stop The Dance
10. Windswept
11. Kiss and Tell
12. As Time Goes By
13. Your Painted Smile
14. I Put A Spell On You
15. Which Way To Turn
16. Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door
17. Make You Feel My Love
18. You Can Dance
19. Love Letters
20. Johnny and Mary
21. Can’t Let Go
22. Tokyo Joe
23. This Island Earth
24. Love Me Madly Again
25. Limbo
26. When She Walks In The Room
27. Boys and Girls
28. Zamba
29. Chain Reaction
30. Bête Noire
31. I Thought
32. The Only Face
33. Valentine
34. Loop De Li
35. Reason or Rhyme
36. The Price of Love
37. Shame Shame Shame
38. Hold On (I’m Coming)
39. Just One Look
40. Girl of My Best Friend
41. What Goes On
42. That’s How Strong My Love Is
43. You Go To My Head
44. Where or When
45. The Way You Look Tonight
46. One Night
47. Simple Twist of Fate
48. Positively 4th Street
49. Song to the Siren
50. Fooled Around and Fell In Love
51. Virginia Plain
52. Do The Strand
53. While My Heart Is Still Beating
54. This Island Earth
55. Bitter-Sweet
56. Dance Away
57. Zamba
58. Reason or Rhyme
59. Avalon
60. Back To Black
61. Limbo
62. Young and Beautiful
63. Love Is The Drug
64. Sign of the Times
65. Chance Meeting
66. Feel The Need
67. Mother of Pearl (Horoscope Version)
68. Don’t Be Cruel
69. I Don’t Want To Go On Without You
70. I Forgot More Than You’ll Ever Know
71. Crazy Love
72. Whatever Gets You Through The Night
73. Bob Dylan’s Dream
74. He’ll Have To Go
75. A Fool For Love
76. Lowlands Low
77. Is Your Love Strong Enough
78. Sonnet 18
79. She Belongs To Me
80. Oh Lonesome Me
81. Star (with Amelia Barratt)
Retrospective: Selected Recordings 1973-2023 2LP / 1CD Tracklist:
1. A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall
2. These Foolish Things
3. The ‘In’ Crowd
4. Smoke Gets In Your Eyes
5. Casanova
6. Let’s Stick Together
7. Sign of the Times
8. Slave To Love
9. Don’t Stop The Dance
10. Windswept
11. Kiss and Tell
12. As Time Goes By
13. Your Painted Smile
14. I Put A Spell On You
15. Which Way To Turn
16. Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door
17. Make You Feel My Love
18. You Can Dance
19. Love Letters
20. Johnny and Mary
Retrospective: She Belongs To Me EP Track Listing
1. She Belongs To Me
2. Let’s Stick Together
3. Slave to Love
4. I Put A Spell On You
5. Make You Feel My Love
When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.