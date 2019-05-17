Hear Bruce Springsteen’s new song “There Goes My Miracle”

It's the latest track to be released from upcoming album Western Stars

Following recent single “Hello Sunshine”, Bruce Springsteen has released another song from his upcoming album Western Stars, due out on June 14.

Hear it below:

