Al Green has released a cover of R.E.M.’s “Everybody Hurts” on Fat Possum Records. You can hear it below.

The track was recorded in Memphis, Tennessee earlier this year, reuniting with members of the classic Hi Rhythm Section featuring Reverend Charles Hodges [organ], Leroy Hodges [bass] and Archie “Hubbie” Turner [piano], as well as Will Sexton [guitar], and Steve Potts – from Booker T & The MG‘s with the strings section arranged once again by Stax’ Lester Snell. The track was produced by Clay Jones & Fat Possum.

<a href="https://algreen.bandcamp.com/track/everybody-hurts">Everybody Hurts by Al Green</a>

“While we were in the studio recording ‘Everybody Hurts,’ says Green, ”I could really feel the heaviness of the song and I wanted to inject a little touch of hope and light into it. There’s always a presence of light that can break through those times of darkness.”



“Speaking on behalf of the entire band — we could not be more honoured, more flattered, more humbled,” says Michael Stipe. “This is an epic moment for us.”

The recording of “Everybody Hurts” follows Green’s cover of Lou Reed‘s “Perfect Day” in 2023.