Hear Al Green cover Lou Reed’s “Perfect Day”

Al Green returns with a cover of Lou Reed‘s “Perfect Day“.

You can hear it below.

It’s Green’s first release since his 2018 cover of Freddy Fender’s “Before The Next Teardrop Falls”. About “Perfect Day”, Green says, “I loved Lou’s original ‘Perfect Day’. The song immediately puts you in a good mood. We wanted to preserve that spirit, while adding our own sauce and style.”

The recording took place at Sam Phillips Recording in Memphis, TN during February 2023. Produced by Matthew Johnson and Bruce Watson, the track finds Green reunited with members of the Hi Rhythm Section, including Reverend Charles Hodges [organ], Leroy Hodges [bass], and Archie “Hubbie” Turner [piano].

Green has some tour dates lined up in the States, with more due to follow:

September 30, 2023 – Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Theater

November 24, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

November 25, 2023 – St. Charles, MO – The Family Arena