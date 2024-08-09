Gillian Welch and David Rawlings share new song, “Hashtag”

Gillian Welch and David Rawlings have shared a new track from their upcoming album, Woodland. You can hear “Hashtag” below.

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN IS ON THE COVER OF THE NEW UNCUT – ORDER YOUR COPY HERE

“Hashtag” is the second track to be lifted from Woodland after “Empty Trainload Of Sky”.

Advertisement

Woodland – which is named after their recording studio in Nashville – is released on their own Acony Records label on August 23. You can pre-order the album here.

You can read the only major UK interview with Gillian and David in the new issue of Uncut, which goes on sale Friday, August 16