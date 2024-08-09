Subscribe
News

Gillian Welch and David Rawlings share new song, “Hashtag”

To whet your whistle for their only major interview, coming in the next issue of Uncut...

By Michael Bonner
Photo: Alysse Gafkjen

Trending Now

Gillian Welch and David Rawlings have shared a new track from their upcoming album, Woodland. You can hear “Hashtag” below.

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN IS ON THE COVER OF THE NEW UNCUT – ORDER YOUR COPY HERE

“Hashtag” is the second track to be lifted from Woodland after “Empty Trainload Of Sky”.

Advertisement

Woodland – which is named after their recording studio in Nashville – is released on their own Acony Records label on August 23. You can pre-order the album here.

You can read the only major UK interview with Gillian and David in the new issue of Uncut, which goes on sale Friday, August 16

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Advertisement

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 26% when you subscribe online

Learn More