Hear Gillian Welch and David Rawlings new track, “Empty Trainload Of Sky”

Gillian Welch and David Rawlings are releasing a new album, Woodland, on their own Acony Records label on August 23.

You can hear “Empty Trainload Of Sky” from the album below.

Woodland was named for and recorded at Welch and Rawlings’ own Woodland Sound Studios in Nashville, TN. Of the album and studio and studio, Welch and Rawlings said, “Woodland is at the heart of everything we do, and has been for the last twenty some years. The past four years were spent almost entirely within its walls, bringing it back to life after the 2020 tornado and making this record. The music is (songs are) a swirl of contradictions, emptiness, fullness, joy, grief, destruction, permanence. Now.”

The tracklisting for Woodland is:

Empty Trainload Of Sky

What We Had

Lawman

The Bells And The Birds

North Country

Hashtag

The Day The Mississippi Died

Turf The Gambler

Here Stands A Woman

Howdy Howdy