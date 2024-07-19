Hear Gillian Welch and David Rawlings new track, “Empty Trainload Of Sky”

Gillian Welch and David Rawlings are releasing a new album, Woodland, on their own Acony Records label on August 23.
You can hear “Empty Trainload Of Sky” from the album below.
Woodland was named for and recorded at Welch and Rawlings’ own Woodland Sound Studios in Nashville, TN. Of the album and studio and studio, Welch and Rawlings said, “Woodland is at the heart of everything we do, and has been for the last twenty some years. The past four years were spent almost entirely within its walls, bringing it back to life after the 2020 tornado and making this record. The music is (songs are) a swirl of contradictions, emptiness, fullness, joy, grief, destruction, permanence. Now.”
The album is available to pre-order here.
The tracklisting for Woodland is:
Empty Trainload Of Sky
What We Had
Lawman
The Bells And The Birds
North Country
Hashtag
The Day The Mississippi Died
Turf The Gambler
Here Stands A Woman
Howdy Howdy