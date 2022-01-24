New Nirvana NFTs to be launched to mark Kurt Cobain’s birthday

A new set of Nirvana NFTs will be launched next month, to make what would have been Kurt Cobain’s 55th birthday.

The non-fungible tokens will be released on February 20 and will be created from previously unseen photos taken at one of the band’s 1991 gigs.

The NFT set will be comprised of 28 photos taken by photographer Faith West and will be sold via Pop Legendz. The images were taken on October 6, 19991 – six days after the release of Nevermind – when Nirvana performed at J.C. Dobbs in Philadelphia.

The price for the digital pieces begins at $99 (£73) and goes up to $250,000 (£185k). Fans can purchase copies of the still images in either black-and-white or acid-washed colour for $99, or pick up artwork created from three of the images for $499 (£368). There will be 100 copies available of the NFTs at these price points.

At the pricier end, the range will include four one-of-a-kind NFTs in GIF form made from 10 never-before-seen images, which come with a framed print of one image signed by West. They will be auctioned off individually – again, in black-and-white or acid-washed colour versions – with the bidding beginning at 67 Ethereum or $250k.

Proceeds from the sale will go to LGBTQ+ non-profit The Trevor Project and Grid Alternatives, which aims to tackle climate change and income inequality.