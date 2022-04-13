Exclusive! Watch the video for Michael Head & The Red Elastic Band’s “Broken Beauty”

We’re thrilled to premier “Broken Beauty”, a new track by Michael Head & The Red Elastic Band.

The song is a collaboration with Head’s daughter, Alice. “One evening Alice said: ‘I have an idea for a song,’ and asked if we could work on it together,” says Head. “When she told me the title and the story I loved it straight away. The way she told it was so inspiring. So, we put it together that night and, on the way, out she shouted ‘I’m thinkin’ big chorus and a trumpet solo!’ I think we nailed it. It’s all there.”

You can watch “Broken Beauty” below.

“Broken Beauty” is the second song taken from Head’s new album Dear Scott, after “Kismet”.

Produced by Bill Ryder-Jones, Dear Scott is released on Friday, June 3. To support the album, Head & The Red Elastic Band tour the UK that same month:

Wed 1 June – Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

Thu 2 June – Newcastle, The Cluny

Fri 3 June – Glasgow, St Luke’s

Sat 4 June – Manchester, Gorilla

Wed 8 June – Bristol, Thekla

Thu 9 June – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

Fri 10 June – Liverpool, Eventim Olympia

Sat 11 June – London, o2 Shepherds Bush Empire

Remaining tickets for all shows can be found via ticket links; click here for more details.

You can read an exclusive interview with Head in the next issue of Uncut, in shops next week.