Exclusive! Hear Bob Marley’s “She’s Gone” remixed by Stephen Marley

It's taken from the forthcoming Kaya 40 anniversary set

On August 24, the Marley family, Island Records and UMC release a 40th anniversary edition of Bob Marley and The Wailers’ album, Kaya.

Alongside the original album, this anniversary edition will feature Kaya 40 – Stephen “Ragga” Marley’s new mixes of all 10 tracks from Kaya.

We’re delighted to be able to give you a taster of what to expect from these new remixes in the shape of “She’s Gone” – which you can hear below.

Kaya will be available in 2-CD and 180-gram 2-LP configurations as well as a digital version featuring Stephen Marley’s mixes only.

The tracklisting for Bob Marley & The Wailers Kaya 40 is:

Easy Skanking

Kaya

Is This Love

Sun Is Shining

Satisfy My Soul

She’s Gone

Misty Morning

Crisis

Running Away

Time Will Tell

Easy Skanking (Stephen Marley “Kaya 40” Mix)

Kaya (Stephen Marley “Kaya 40” Mix)

Is This Love (Stephen Marley “Kaya 40” Mix)

Sun Is Shining (Stephen Marley “Kaya 40” Mix)

Satisfy My Soul (Stephen Marley “Kaya 40” Mix)

She’s Gone (Stephen Marley “Kaya 40” Mix)

Misty Morning (Stephen Marley “Kaya 40” Mix)

Crisis (Stephen Marley “Kaya 40” Mix)

Running Away (Stephen Marley “Kaya 40” Mix)

Time Will Tell (Stephen Marley “Kaya 40” Mix)

