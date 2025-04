The day splits have been announced for this year’s End Of The Road Festival, which runs from August 28 – August 31 at Wiltshire’s Larmer Tree Gardens.

THE JUNE 2025 ISSUE OF UNCUT IS AVAILABLE TO ORDER NOW: STARRING R.E.M., A DOORS RARITIES CD, BON IVER, PRINCE, SHACK, AMY WINEHOUSE, DIRE STRAITS, STEREOLAB AND MORE

Advertisement

Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory will headline the main Woods stage on Thursday. Friday, meanwhile, finds Caribou headlining Woods, but elsewhere on site you can find Matt Berninger, Lisa O’Neill, Rosalie, an Incredible String Band celebration, Daisy Rickman, These New Puritans and Bridget Hayden And The Apparitions.

On Saturday, you’ll find the likes of Mount Kimbie, Jim Ghedi, Throwing Muses, Jennifer Castle, Self Esteem and Geordie Greep.

Finally, on Sunday, there’s Father John Misty, Ryan David & The Roadhouse Blues Band, Black Country, New Road, Tucker Zimmerman, Jake Xerxes Fussell, Shovel Dance Collective and Christopher Owens.

Advertisement

Plenty to discover elsewhere in the line up too…

FULL LINEUP

ADULT DVD

AILI

ANIKA

ANNA ERHARD

ASTRID SONNE

AUNTY RAYZOR

BAMBARA

BDRMM

BLACK FONDU

BLAWAN (LIVE)

BOMBINO

BRIDGET HAYDEN AND THE APPARITIONS

BROADSIDE HACKS PRESENTS: A CELEBRATION OF THE INCREDIBLE STRING BAND FEAT. VERY SPECIAL GUESTS

C TURTLE

C.O.F.F.I.N.

CARIBOU

CHASTITY BELT

CHRISTOPHER OWENS

CRYOGEYSER

CUBZOA

DACTYL TERRA

DAISY RICKMAN

DAME AREA

DARAA TRIBES

DIIV

DOVE ELLIS

DUCKS LTD.

DUTCH INTERIOR

ELLIE O’NEILL

EROL ALKAN (DJ)

EX-EASTER ISLAND HEAD

EVA MAY

FABIANA PALLADINO

FATHER JOHN MISTY

FLOODLIGHTS

FLORIST

FOR THOSE I LOVE

GAL GO

GETDOWN SERVICES

GLASSHOUSE RED SPIDER MITE

GOOD LOOKS

GREG FREEMAN

HAYDEN PEDIGO

HORSE JUMPER OF LOVE

JACKIE-O MOTHERFUCKER

JAKE XERXES FUSSELL

JASMINE.4.T.

JENNIFER CASTLE

JERRON PAXTON

JIM GHEDI

KASSIE KRUT

KATY J PEARSON

LA SÉCURITÉ

LILY SEABIRD

LONG FLING

MABE FRATTI

MAKESHIFT ART BAR

MAN/WOMAN/CHAINSAW

MANDY, INDIANA

MARY IN THE JUNKYARD

MATT BERNINGER

MERCE LEMON

MIRIAM ELHAJLI

MISO EXTRA

MOIN

MUIREANN BRADLEY

NED COLLETTE

PERSONAL TRAINER

RIP MAGIC

ROB AUTON & JFABRAHAM PRESENT WORDS WITH MUSIC

ROGÊ

RUBIE

RYAN DAVIS & THE ROADHOUSE BAND

SABINE McCALLA

SCOTT LAVENE

SEARCH RESULTS

SELF ESTEEM

SHARON VAN ETTEN & THE ATTACHMENT THEORY

SHORTSTRAW

SHOVEL DANCE COLLECTIVE

SILVER GORE

SIX ORGANS OF ADMITTANCE

SLOW FICTION

SMOTE

SOFIA KOURTESIS

SOFIE ROYER

THE SOPHS

SORRY

SQUID

SYLVIE KREUSCH

TAAHLIAH (LIVE)

TAKUYA NAKAMURA

THEATRE

THE BUG CLUB

THE GOLDEN DREGS

THE NEW EVES

THE ORCHESTRA (FOR NOW)

TITANIC

TOM RAVENSCROFT (DJ)

TRACE MOUNTAINS

TUCKER ZIMMERMAN

TVOD

TYLER BALLGAME

UWADE

VIAGRA BOYS

VIEUX FARKA TOURÉ

WARHAUS

WESTSIDE COWBOY

WILD PINK

YOSHIKA COLWELL

YOUTH LAGOON

We’re proud to once again be partnering with End Of The Road for what promises to be another brilliant year at Larmer Tree Gardens. We’ll also be bringing you our usual on-site Q&As from the Talking Heads stage. More on those soon…

You can read Uncut’s ultimate End Of The Road round-up from last year’s festival here