Elvis Presley’s ’68 Comeback gets 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition

Seven-disc set collects all known audio and video of the TV special

The upcoming 50th anniversary of Elvis Presley’s ’68 Comeback Special will be marked by the released of a Deluxe Edition box set on November 30.



Elvis Presley’s ’68 Comeback Special (50th Anniversary Edition) is a 5xCD + 2xBlu-Ray package collecting all known audio and video of the momentous TV special, originally broadcast on NBC on December 3, 1968.

It includes restored audio and video of both of Presley’s stand-up and sit-down performances, along with a wealth of rehearsal takes, edits and studio sessions. The deluxe package also includes an 80-page book featuring rare photographs and ephemera and a new oral history on the special. The breakdown of the content across the seven discs is as follows:

CD1: ELVIS (NBC-TV Special) original album and outtakes

CD2: First “sit-down” and “stand-up” shows – June 27 and 29, 1968

CD3: Second “sit-down” and “stand-up” shows – June 27 and 29, 1968

CD4: First and second rehearsals in Elvis’ dressing room – June 24 and 25, 1968

CD5: The Wrecking Crew Sessions: studio outtakes from the special – June 20-23, 1968

BD1-2: Original and extended cuts of television special, complete “sit-down” and “stand-up” shows and outtakes

Watch Elvis performing “Blue Christmas” below:

The content from the box set will be released digitally as separate audio and video products on November 30, while the sit-down sets will be released as a double vinyl set entitled The King In The Ring.

Pre-order Elvis Presley’s ’68 Comeback Special (50th Anniversary Edition) and see the full tracklisting here.

