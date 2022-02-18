Elvis Costello & the Imposters unveil new North American tour dates

Elvis Costello & The Imposters have unveiled details of a new North American tour.
The Imposters are comprised of Steve Nieve (keyboards), Pete Thomas (drums) and Davey Faragher (bass/backing vocals). Costello released The Boy Named If – his new album with the group – on January 14 and it features the singles “Farewell, OK”, “Magnificent Hurt” and “Paint The Red Rose Blue”.
The tour will begin in August and end in September and will see support from either Nicole Atkins or Nick Lowe & The Straitjackets.
Check out the full list of dates here:
AUGUST
06 – Huber Heights, Rose Music Center at The Heights
08 – Toronto, Massey Hall
09 – Buffalo, Artpark Amphitheater
11 – New York, The Rooftop at Pier 17
12 – Bensalem, Xcite Center at Parx Casino
13 – Ledyard, Foxwoods Resort Casino
15 – Boston, Leader Bank Pavilion
16 – Northampton, The Pines Theater
18 – Vienna, Wolf Trap
23 – Denver, Levitt Pavilion
25 – Salt Lake City, Sandy Amphitheater
28 – Thousand Oaks, Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza
30 – Anaheim, City National Grove of Anaheim
SEPTEMBER
2 – Paso Robles, Vina Robles Amphitheatre
3 Las Vegas, The Theater at Virgin Hotels
Back in January, Costello stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to deliver a pair of performances including an impromptu medley with The Imposters.
During Costello’s appearance on the US late night chat show, he and the band performed a standalone rendition of “Magnificent Hurt” followed by a surprise medley that combined “Farewell, OK” and his 1978 cover of Nick Lowe’s “(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love, And Understanding”.
In addition to the performances, Costello sat down with Colbert for a three-part interview which saw him discuss the new album, working with Paul McCartney, Peter Jackson’s recent Beatles documentary Get Back, defending Olivia Rodrigo and more.
Costello and the band recently announced that they’ll be heading out on a UK tour in support of the new album.
The Boy Named If tour kicks off at the Brighton Dome on June 5, 2022 before wrapping up at London’s Hammersmith Eventim Apollo on June 23. Charlie Sexton will also join Costello and co. on the 13-date tour.
You can see those dates here:
JUNE
Sunday 05 – Brighton Dome
Tuesday 07 – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Wednesday 08 – Newcastle O2 City Hall
Friday 10 – Liverpool Philharmonic
Saturday 11 – Manchester Opera House
Monday 13 – Birmingham Symphony Hall
Tuesday 14 – Leicester De Montfort Hall
Thursday 16 – Oxford New Theatre
Friday 17 – Bath The Forum
Sunday 19 – Portsmouth Guildhall
Monday 20 – Swansea Arena
Wednesday 22 – Ipswich Regent Theatre
Thursday 23 – London Eventim Apollo