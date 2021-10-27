Elvis Costello announces new album The Boy Named If; shares track “Magnificent Hurt”

Elvis Costello has announced details of a new studio album, The Boy Named If.

The album is released on January 14, 2022 by EMI on CD, vinyl, cassette, download, streaming and a numbered and signed 88-page Hardback Storybook Edition. You can pre-order a copy by clicking here. It has been recorded with The Imposters and co-produced by Costello and Sebastian Krys.

You can hear the first track from the album, “Magnificent Hurt“, here:

Costello says ”The full title of this record is ‘The Boy Named If (And Other Children’s Stories).’ ‘IF,’ is a nickname for your imaginary friend; your secret self, the one who knows everything you deny, the one you blame for the shattered crockery and the hearts you break, even your own. You can hear more about this ‘Boy’ in a song of the same name.”

The tracklisting for The Boy Named If is:

Farewell, OK

The Boy Named If

Penelope Halfpenny

The Difference

What If I Can’t Give You Anything But Love?

Paint The Red Rose Blue

Mistook Me For A Friend

My Most Beautiful Mistake (guest vocal by Nicole Atkins)

Magnificent Hurt

The Man You Love To Hate

The Death Of Magic Thinking

Trick Out The Truth

Mr. Crescent