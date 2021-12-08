Subscribe
Elvis Costello And The Imposters announce 2022 UK tour

The Boy Named If tour is in support of Costello and co's forthcoming album

By Charlotte Krol
Elvis Costello
Elvis Costello performs live with The Imposters in 2020. Image: Jim Dyson/Getty Images

Elvis Costello And The Imposters have shared details of a UK tour for next year.

The Boy Named If tour, which is in support of the band’s recently announced album of the same name, kicks off at the Brighton Dome on June 5, 2022 before wrapping up at London’s Hammersmith Eventim Apollo on June 23.

The Imposters are comprised of Steve Nieve (keyboards), Pete Thomas (drums), Davey Faragher (bass/backing vocals). Charlie Sexton is also joining Costello and the band on the 13-date tour.

Support comes from Ian Prowse, who will be performing songs from his upcoming album One Hand On The Starry Plough.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (December 10) at 10am GMT here.

Elvis Costello And The Imposters’ The Boy Named If UK tour 2022:

JUNE
Sunday 05 – Brighton Dome
Tuesday 07 – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Wednesday 08 – Newcastle O2 City Hall
Friday 10 – Liverpool Philharmonic
Saturday 11 – Manchester Opera House
Monday 13 – Birmingham Symphony Hall
Tuesday 14 – Leicester De Montfort Hall
Thursday 16 – Oxford New Theatre
Friday 17 – Bath The Forum
Sunday 19 – Portsmouth Guildhall
Monday 20 – Swansea Arena
Wednesday 22 – Ipswich Regent Theatre
Thursday 23 – London Eventim Apollo

The Boy Named If (full title: The Boy Named If [And Other Children’s Stories]) is released on January 14, 2022. You can pre-order/pre-save it here.

“‘IF’ is a nickname for your imaginary friend; your secret self, the one who knows everything you deny, the one you blame for the shattered crockery and the hearts you break, even your own,” Costello said about the album’s title in a press release.

Produced by Sebastian Krys and Costello and released on EMI, The Boy Named If will arrive via CD, vinyl, cassette, download, streaming, and a numbered and signed, 88-page “Hardback Storybook Edition”.

It’s Costello’s fourth album with The Imposters and his 32nd studio album overall.

