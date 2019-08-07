Elbow unveil new album, Giants Of All Sizes

Their eighth LP is out on October 11

Elbow have announced that their new album, Giants Of All Sizes, will be released by Polydor on October 11.

Giants Of All Sizes was recorded at Hamburg’s Clouds Hill Studio, The Dairy in Brixton, Studio 604 in Vancouver and Blueprint Studios in Salford with additional recording taking place at various band members’ home studios across Manchester.

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

As with their previous four studio albums, Giants Of All Sizes was produced and mixed by keyboard player Craig Potter. Guests across the album include Jesca Hoop, The Plumedores and South London newcomer Chilli Chilton. Lead singer and lyricist Guy Garvey describes the album as “an angry, old blue lament which finds its salvation in family, friends, the band and new life.”

Hear the lead single “Dexter & Sinister”, which was released last week as limited edition one-sided 10″:

Check out the full tracklisting for Giants Of All Sizes below:

Dexter & Sinister

Seven Veils

Empires

The Delayed 3:15

White Noise White Heat

Doldrums

My Trouble

On Deronda Road

Weightless

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The September 2019 issue of Uncut is on sale from July 18, and available to order online now – with The Who on the cover. Inside, you’ll find Blue Note, Dr John, Quentin Tarantino, Joan Shelley, Ty Segall, Buzzcocks, Ride, Lucinda Williams, Lloyd Cole and more. Our 15-track CD also showcases the best of the month’s new music, including Modern Nature, Sleater-Kinney, Ezra Furman and more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.