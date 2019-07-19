The Doors’ The Soft Parade reissued with stripped-down versions

Deluxe Edition includes nearly two hours of unreleased material

The Doors’ 1969 album The Soft Parade is 50 years old this week. To mark the anniversary, Rhino will release a 3xCD + 1xLP Deluxe Edition of the album on October 18, featuring nearly two hours of unreleased material.

This includes stripped down versions of five tracks (“Tell All The People,” “Touch Me,” “Wishful Sinful,” “Runnin’ Blue,” and “Who Scared You”) where the controversial horns and strings have been removed, as well as three stripped-back versions with new guitar parts added by Robby Krieger (“Touch Me,” “Wishful Sinful” and “Runnin’ Blue”).

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

There are also three songs from studio rehearsals with Ray Manzarek (AKA Screamin’ Ray Daniels) on vocals. Hear an early version of “Roadhouse Blues” below:

The package also includes the full version of the much bootlegged, hour-long studio jam, “Rock Is Dead”. Check out the tracklisting below and pre-order here.

Disc One

“Tell All The People”

“Touch Me”

“Shaman’s Blues”

“Do It”

“Easy Ride”

“Wild Child”

“Runnin’ Blue”

“Wishful Sinful”

“The Soft Parade”

Bonus Track

“Who Scared You” – B-side

Disc Two

“Tell All The People” (Doors only mix)*

“Touch Me” (Doors only mix w/new Robby Krieger guitar overdub)*

“Runnin’ Blue” (Doors only mix w/new Robby Krieger guitar overdub)*

“Wishful Sinful” (Doors only mix w/new Robby Krieger guitar overdub)*

“Who Scared You” (Doors only mix)*

“Roadhouse Blues” – Screamin’ Ray Daniels (a.k.a. Ray Manzarek) on vocal*

“(You Need Meat) Don’t Go No Further” – Screamin’ Ray Daniels (a.k.a. Ray Manzarek) on vocal*

“I’m Your Doctor” – Screamin’ Ray Daniels (a.k.a. Ray Manzarek) on vocal*

“Touch Me” (Doors only mix)*

“Runnin’ Blue” (Doors only mix) *

“Wishful Sinful” (Doors only mix)*

Disc Three

“I Am Troubled”

“Seminary School” (aka “Petition The Lord With Prayer”) *

“Rock Is Dead” – Complete Version *

“Chaos” *

* previously unreleased

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The September 2019 issue of Uncut is on sale from July 18, and available to order online now – with The Who on the cover. Inside, you’ll find Blue Note, Dr John, Quentin Tarantino, Joan Shelley, Ty Segall, Buzzcocks, Ride, Lucinda Williams, Lloyd Cole and more. Our 15-track CD also showcases the best of the month’s new music, including Modern Nature, Sleater-Kinney, Ezra Furman and more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.