Discogs reveals the UK’s 100 most expensive records

Discogs has today published a list of the 100 most expensive records bought in the UK via its online marketplace.

Top of the charts is the original unreleased 7″ of Sex Pistols’ “God Save The Queen” on A&M, which sold for £12,500. It is believed that only nine copies exist.

The top ten also includes ultra-rare editions of records by The Beatles, David Bowie and Pet Shop Boys, alongside cherished obscurities by Ferris Wheel and Billy Nicholls. Röyksopp’s 2002 album Melody AM also makes the upper reaches of the chart, thanks to a promo version that featured a Banksy stencil print on the sleeve.

Peruse the full Top 100 rundown here.

