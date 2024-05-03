David Gilmour announces new UK live dates

David Gilmour has announced his first live shows in London for eight years, to coincide with his new album, Luck and Strange, which is released by Sony Music on September 6.

Gilmour will play London’s Royal Albert Hall on October 9, 10, 11, 12, 14 and 15.

Fans pre-ordering Luck and Strange from the official David Gilmour store will be able to participate in an exclusive ticket pre-sale on Thursday, May 9.

The window to qualify for the pre-sale ends at 3pm BST on Wednesday, May 8, with all existing pre-orders from the official David Gilmour store also eligible. Tickets will then go on general sale from the Albert Hall and on Ticketmaster from 10am BST on Friday, May 10.

In a world exclusive interview in this month’s edition of Uncut, Gilmour spoke about his tour plans, telling us there was “an unwillingness to revisit the Pink Floyd of the ‘70s”, but that he would be more likely to perform songs from other decades: “Yeah, they might be better represented. I mean, at least one from the ’60s. The one we’ve done in the past is ‘Astronomy’ [The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn, 1967]. That’s always entertaining and fun and gets people off to a happy start.

“There’s songs from the Momentary Lapse Of Reason and The Division Bell albums. I mean, I think ‘High Hopes’ is as good as anything we ever did at any time.”

Gilmour also spoke about amendments he has made to his touring band, says: “It was all too robotic, and some people would have been better off in a Pink Floyd tribute band. So I thought we’d get people who are genuinely creative and give them a little more space. That’s the plan. So we’re going to have some of the younger guys alongside Guy [Pratt] and the Webb Sisters, who sang with Leonard Cohen on his last tours.”