The late David Crosby was working on a new album when he died, a collaborator has revealed.

Crosby, a founding member of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, died last week (January 19) at the age of 81 following a long illness.

The legendary songwriter played his last gig in 2019, but guitarist Steve Postell told Variety that new music was on the way, and that Crosby “seemed practically giddy” about the new material.

“David didn’t think he was gonna last for years, which he joked about all the time. But there was no sense that we weren’t gonna be able to do this show and these tours,” Postell – who was working on the music with Crosby – said.

“We were talking tour buses and what kind of venues and the whole team was all back together again – the road manager and tour manager and sound guys – on top of this band we’d put together. There was not even a remote sense that we weren’t about ready to hit the world. And it’s a shame people didn’t get to hear it.”

Postell added that the pair had gone into rehearsals the week before Crosby’s death, and that a tour was in the works.

“He was showing us new songs, like, ‘What do you think of these lyrics?’ He hadn’t lost the fire. I’d like people to know that he was on it,” the guitarist said.

“He was writing, playing, singing his ass off and preparing a fantastic show. That’s what he was doing. He was not lying in a bed for two years, out of it. That’s not what happened at all.”

In the days following his death, Crosby’s friends, collaborators and fans have paid tribute to him online.

Graham Nash – his bandmate in Crosby, Stills & Nash, paid tribute, saying that it was with “a deep and profound sadness” that he learned about Crosby’s death.

“I know people tend to focus on how volatile our relationship has been at times, but what has always mattered to David and me more than anything was the pure joy of the music we created together, the sound we discovered with one another, and the deep friendship we shared over all these many long years,” he wrote.

Neil Young also shared his memories of the late Crosby. In a blog post on his Neil Young Archives website, he wrote: “David is gone, but his music lives on. The soul of CSNY, David’s voice and energy were at the heart of our band. His great songs stood for what we believed in and it was always fun and exciting when we got to play them together.

““Almost Cut My Hair”, “Deja Vu” and so many other great songs he wrote were wonderful to jam on and Stills and I had a blast as he kept us going on and on. His singing with Graham was so memorable, their duo spot a highlight of so many of our shows.”

Crosby’s wife confirmed the news of his death in a statement given to Variety, writing: “It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away.

“He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music.”

She continued: “Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers.”