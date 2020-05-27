Subscribe
David Bowie’s Glastonbury 2000 show coming to BBC in June

Along with sets by Nick Cave, REM, PJ Harvey, Rolling Stones, Blur and more

Sam Richards
Credit: Jim Dyson/Getty Images

The BBC have announced a full line-up of Glastonbury programming over the weekend that the festival would have run this year, June 26-29.

It will include David Bowie’s famous pyramid stage headline set from 2000, never broadcast in full at the time, but released on DVD, LP and CD in 2018.

BBC2 will also show classic performances from Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, REM, PJ Harvey, Baaba Maal, Amy Winehouse, Blur, Lady Gaga, Dizzee Rascal, Toots & The Maytals, Arctic Monkeys and The Rolling Stones.

In total, 60 full performances will be available via the iPlayer, including Radiohead’s epochal 1997 headline appearance, plus acoustic sets by Patti Smith, Richie Havens and Youssou N’Dour.

Julien Temple’s film Glastonbury, celebrating the history of the festival, will get another airing on June 25 on BBC4.

