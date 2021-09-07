Damon Albarn announces one-off London solo show

Damon Albarn has announced a one-off show in London later this month.

The Blur and Gorillaz man will showcase tracks from his new record The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows at the Globe Theatre on September 20. Tickets go on sale this Friday (September 10) and you can purchase them here.

He will be accompanied by his band and a string quartet for the show.

It comes ahead of his new record, which is out on November 12. So far Albarn has shared three tracks from the album – “Particles”, “Polaris” and the title track.

Albarn announced in June that he’d be signing to Transgressive Records to release the follow-up to his 2014 solo debut Everyday Robots.

He debuted a number of album tracks at Glastonbury’s Live At Worthy Farm livestream that month, then again at Latitude Festival in July.

Meanwhile, Gorillaz released a surprise new EP earlier this month – Meanwhile, which features AJ Tracey and is a celebration of Notting Hill Carnival.

The three-track EP, also features Jelani Blackman and Alicaì Harley. Its title comes from Meanwhile Gardens, the site of the band’s first ever live performance, where they played “Clint Eastwood” at the Middle Row Records soundsystem in 2000.

The new EP arrived as part of Gorillaz‘ 20th anniversary celebrations, which began earlier this year with the anniversary of their 2001 debut album. Alongside the celebration of the record, the band have teased a forthcoming series of album reissues, beginning with the self-titled record, which will arrive later this year.

The EP’s title track was previewed at the band’s recent sold out shows at The O2 in London, one of which was attended solely by NHS workers.