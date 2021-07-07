Subscribe
News

Damon Albarn shares new track “Polaris” alongside performance video

The song is the latest preview of forthcoming album The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows

By Will Richards
Damon Albarn Polaris
Damon Albarn performs on Glastonbury's 'Live At Worthy Farm' stream. CREDIT: Getty

Trending Now

Damon Albarn has shared a brand new track and performance video – watch him perform “Polaris” below.

The song and performance was teased earlier this week in a short video that saw Albarn tuning up with an ensemble who are readying themselves for a live performance.

The “Polaris” video has now arrived, alongside the studio version of the track, which is available on all streaming services. The song will appear on the Blur frontman’s second studio album, The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows, out on November 12 via Transgressive.

Advertisement

Watch the performance video and listen to the studio version of “Polaris” below.

Originally published on NME
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Nirvana, Paul McCartney, Amy Winehouse, Altın Gün, Sly Stone, Grateful Dead, The Jam, Will Sergeant, Rodney Crowell, Sparks, Rodrigo Amarante, Lump, Jakob Dylan and PJ Harvey
Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Butch Vig -

Butch Vig on recording Nevermind: “Little did we know that Nirvana would be putting the nail in the coffin of hair metal”

From the Smart Studio in Wisconsin – via $2 pitchers of beer at the Friendly Tavern – to Los Angeles’ legendary Sound City, Butch Vig guides us through the Nevermind recording sessions. Stand by for food fights with L7, encounters with Billy Corgan and Europe and sojourns at the “Cokewood Apartments”
Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More