Damon Albarn shares new track “Polaris” alongside performance video

Damon Albarn has shared a brand new track and performance video – watch him perform “Polaris” below.

ORDER NOW: The August 2021 issue of Uncut

The song and performance was teased earlier this week in a short video that saw Albarn tuning up with an ensemble who are readying themselves for a live performance.

The “Polaris” video has now arrived, alongside the studio version of the track, which is available on all streaming services. The song will appear on the Blur frontman’s second studio album, The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows, out on November 12 via Transgressive.

Advertisement

Watch the performance video and listen to the studio version of “Polaris” below.